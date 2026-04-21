Trump: US Will Not Lift Blockade On Iranian Ports Without Agreement
In remarks, Trump said the US blockade on Iranian ports will not be lifted until a deal is reached.
He added that Iran is losing $500 million a day as a result of the maritime blockade, calling it "a figure that cannot be sustained even in the short term."
The US maritime blockade on Iranian ports came into effect on the evening of April 13.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment