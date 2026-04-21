Trump: US Will Not Lift Blockade On Iranian Ports Without Agreement

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said that the United States will not lift the blockade it has imposed on Iranian ports unless an agreement is reached with Iran.

In remarks, Trump said the US blockade on Iranian ports will not be lifted until a deal is reached.

He added that Iran is losing $500 million a day as a result of the maritime blockade, calling it "a figure that cannot be sustained even in the short term."

The US maritime blockade on Iranian ports came into effect on the evening of April 13.