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Inquiry Reveals Undisclosed Surge in US Military Overflights of Ireland
(MENAFN) An investigation has found that United States military aircraft flew over Ireland far more frequently than previously disclosed, with at least 248 additional flights not included in official reporting since last summer.
According to findings reported by as stated by reports, the uncounted flights included a range of military operations involving transport aircraft, troop carriers, and surveillance planes.
Data also indicated a 56% rise in US military overflights of Irish airspace last month, a period that coincided with US military activity involving strikes on Iran.
Ireland’s Foreign Ministry attributed the discrepancy to an administrative mistake. Officials later reissued overflight data covering the previous eight months, adding the 248 previously unrecorded flights.
The ministry regularly publishes monthly statistics on foreign military overflights. While it is commonly reported that US military aircraft pass through Irish airspace between 30 and 50 times per month, revised figures showed that in September the number had appeared to drop sharply to as low as two flights.
Among the aircraft tracked were C-130 transport planes, typically used for moving troops and military equipment.
Separately, a man was arrested last week in connection with an alleged attack on a similar type of aircraft after it landed at Shannon Airport.
According to findings reported by as stated by reports, the uncounted flights included a range of military operations involving transport aircraft, troop carriers, and surveillance planes.
Data also indicated a 56% rise in US military overflights of Irish airspace last month, a period that coincided with US military activity involving strikes on Iran.
Ireland’s Foreign Ministry attributed the discrepancy to an administrative mistake. Officials later reissued overflight data covering the previous eight months, adding the 248 previously unrecorded flights.
The ministry regularly publishes monthly statistics on foreign military overflights. While it is commonly reported that US military aircraft pass through Irish airspace between 30 and 50 times per month, revised figures showed that in September the number had appeared to drop sharply to as low as two flights.
Among the aircraft tracked were C-130 transport planes, typically used for moving troops and military equipment.
Separately, a man was arrested last week in connection with an alleged attack on a similar type of aircraft after it landed at Shannon Airport.
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