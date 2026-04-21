Vikram Prabhu's Next Film To Be Helmed By Debutant Director Siddharth

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Vikram Prabhu, who is also the grandson of Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan, will next be seen playing the lead in a film that is to be directed by newcomer Siddharth.

The film is to be produced by Raahul on behalf of Romeo Pictures.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, producer Raahul wrote, "Get ready for the NEXT BIGGIE from @Romeopictures_. Happy to be associated with MY BROTHER @iamVikramPrabhu. And introducing the most promising debutant director, #Siddharth. More updates coming very soon!"

Actor Vikram Prabhu, who is basking in the success of his most recent film 'Sirai', too took to his X timeline to share his excitement about the new project.

He wrote, "Let's Go!! Dear @mynameisraahul, So happy that we are doing this! #Siddharth let's go for the Gold @Romeopictures_."

While not much is known about the project or the other members of the cast and the crew, sources close to the actor say that the shooting of the film is likely to begin in June this year.

Debutant directors are proving to be a lucky charm for actor Vikram Prabhu. Take for instance, his most recent films 'Love Marriage' and 'Sirai'. Both films were made by debut directors and both films went on to emerge a success.

'Sirai', in particular, not only set the cash registers ringing, it also came in for widespread appreciation from the critics.

In fact, the film came in for praise from not just actors and film industry professionals but also from cricketers like Dinesh Karthik and Ashwin Ravichandran.

Taking to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the gripping cop drama, which had gone on to emerge a superhit, Dinesh Karthik wrote, "Watched SIRAI yesterday. Such a lovely movie. So well shot. Realistic and relatable with a heart warming love story. I'm sure the director would've done extensive research to get a movie like this right. Loved the performances from Vikram Prabhu and his co actors. Well done to all the technicians involved!"

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, while talking about the film, had said, "Really liked the film a lot. It was a very gripping film. In today's day and age, watching a film without touching one's phone is a big thing. I did not touch my phone while watching this film completely. Fabulous acting actually -- be it Vikram (Prabhu) and Akshay (Kumar) and all the cast members. The way they have built each character, it didn't look like a hero's film at all. It looked like everybody's movie. It was very nice. Refreshing for Tamil cinema!"