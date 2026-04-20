Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons Bring Back 'Tiara' Memories From 'The Big Bang Theory'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Stirring nostalgia among“The Big Bang Theory” fans, actors Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons revisited a playful“tiara” moment from the popular sitcom, hinting at a throwback to Amy and Sheldon's wedding rehearsal with a cheeky clue.

Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, took to Instagram to share a picture with Jim Parsons, who essayed the iconic role of Sheldon Cooper. In the image, the actress is seen wearing the memorable tiara, which her character received from Sheldon.

For the caption, Mayim wrote:“Seems this is from a rehearsal for Amy and Sheldon's wedding. Clue: tiara! @therealjimparsons @bigbangtheory.”

Fans took to the comment section and recalled the moment with the iconic dialogues such as“Its a Tiaraaaa!!! Put on me put on me put on me put on me”,“Shamy” and“Put it on me, put it on me, put it on me, put it on me, put it on me, put it on me, put it on me”.

For the unversed, the episode featuring the tiara is about Sheldon Cooper surprising his girlfriend Amy as a gesture of affection. Sheldon is joined by his friend Penny, who helps him pick out the tiara after he initially chooses a series of silly gifts for his girlfriend.

Aired till 2019 with almost 279 episodes, The Big Bang Theory was based on five characters living in Pasadena, California Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, both physicists at Caltech, Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali.

It was nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series from 2011 to 2014 and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series four times for Parsons.