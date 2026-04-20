Harley-Davidson Doha Opens New Showroom At Barwa Commercial Avenue
Harley-Davidson Doha, a subsidiary of Nasser Bin Khaled Group, has officially inaugurated its new showroom at Barwa Commercial Avenue.
Designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern riders, the new facility reflects Harley-Davidson Doha's ongoing commitment to innovation, customer experience, and market leadership. The showroom introduces a contemporary retail environment that blends functionality with the bold identity of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand.
The showroom was inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani, in the presence of Ayman Mohamad Ali, general manager of Harley-Davidson Doha, alongside members of the Harley Owners Group, Qatar Chapter, a large number of members of other motorcycle clubs across Qatar and other guests.
Following the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees were invited to tour the new space, which spans two floors and has been developed in line with Harley-Davidson's international standards. The showroom delivers an immersive brand experience, offering visitors a deeper connection to the heritage, craftsmanship, and lifestyle that define Harley-Davidson.
The ground floor showcases the latest Harley-Davidson models, catering to a wide spectrum of riders-from seasoned enthusiasts to newcomers exploring the brand for the first time. The upper level is dedicated to a comprehensive selection of motor clothes, accessories, and branded merchandise, positioning the showroom as a fully integrated destination for Harley-Davidson customers.
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