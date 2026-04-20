₹1,200 Cr Seized So Far In Tamil Nadu As Poll Authorities Intensify Crackdown Ahead Of Voting

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) With just days remaining for polling in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, election authorities have significantly intensified enforcement measures, leading to the seizure of large quantities of cash, gold, narcotics, liquor, and other inducements across the state. Officials stated that seizures made as part of the ongoing crackdown have crossed ₹1,200 crore so far.

This includes more than ₹500 crore worth of cash and valuables confiscated directly by election monitoring teams, while enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax department and indirect tax authorities have contributed substantially to the total through independent operations.

In addition to cash, authorities have seized considerable quantities of liquor and banned substances, pointing to sustained attempts to influence voters through illegal means.

Reports of inducement distribution, including coupons and freebies, have emerged from several areas, particularly in urban and semi-urban pockets.

Enforcement teams have responded with coordinated action, resulting in the registration of around 100 cases related to violations of the Model Code of Conduct and other electoral laws.

Among districts, Tiruvallur has recorded the highest value of seizures, followed by Chennai, indicating a concentrated focus on key constituencies where electoral competition is intense.

On the preparedness front, officials said that over 95 per cent of voter information slips have already been distributed across the state. Efforts are underway to address gaps identified in certain areas, with instructions issued to ensure near-complete coverage before polling day.

Out of the total 234 Assembly constituencies, 105 have been categorised as expenditure-sensitive, requiring enhanced vigilance.

Additionally, 5,938 polling booths have been identified as critical, with increased deployment of security personnel and surveillance mechanisms to ensure smooth and fair voting.

More than two lakh voters, including senior citizens above 85 years of age and People with Disabilities, have already exercised their franchise through the postal ballot system, reflecting measures to facilitate inclusive participation.

To oversee the electoral process, authorities have deployed a large number of observers, including those monitoring expenditure, general conduct, and law and order.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces across districts.

Officials reiterated that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure free, fair, and transparent polling across Tamil Nadu.

-IANS

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