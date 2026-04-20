Investornewsbreaks Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS) Closes $8 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) announced the closing of its previously disclosed registered direct offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million through the sale of 21,621,621 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof). The offering was conducted under the Company's effective shelf registration statement, with D. Boral Capital LLC serving as exclusive placement agent, and proceeds are expected to support the Company's continued growth as an AI-powered education platform.

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About Genius Group Limited

Genius Group Limited is an education group delivering AI-powered education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts, and Genius City models. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise, and government level.

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