Facilitating U.S. Business Investment For Caribbean Port Development

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the U.S. Department of State convened a roundtable with U.S. maritime industry leaders and Caribbean port authorities to advance commercial diplomacy and safeguard critical infrastructure in the Caribbean. This event underscores the U.S. commitment to strengthening economic engagement and high-quality infrastructure development in the Caribbean port sector.

Roundtable participants discussed expanding U.S. private sector investment and identifying opportunities to strengthen port infrastructure, trade, and tourism across the region, while maintaining ethical and transparent business practices.

During the roundtable, the State Department announced plans to provide $10 million in programming to support resilient Caribbean port infrastructure through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative. The United States looks forward to continued collaboration with Caribbean partners and further strengthening our economic ties across our region.