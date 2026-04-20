Care Dental Implant & Cosmetic Center Surpasses 8,000 Dental Implants Placed, Cementing Dr. Drew Phillips As Idaho's Most Experienced All-On-X Provider

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Boise-based implant practice reaches landmark milestone, underscoring a decade of precision dentistry, patient-first care, and transformative outcomes for Idaho families.

BOISE, Idaho - April 20, 2026 - Care Dental Implant & Cosmetic Center, Boise's premier destination for full-arch restoration and cosmetic dentistry, today announced a landmark achievement: the successful placement of more than 8,000 dental implants under the care of founder and lead surgeon Dr. Drew Phillips. The milestone positions Dr. Phillips as Idaho's most experienced All-On-X provider and reflects the practice's unwavering commitment to delivering permanent, life-changing smiles to patients across the Treasure Valley and beyond.

A Milestone Rooted in Mission

Reaching 8,000 implants placed is not simply a number - it represents 8,000 individuals who can eat, laugh, and smile without limitation. For Dr. Phillips, the milestone is a testament to the practice's founding philosophy: that world-class implant dentistry should be accessible, honest, and deeply personal.

“Every implant we place represents a turning point in someone's life,” said Dr. Phillips.“We don't just restore teeth - we restore confidence, function, and quality of life. Reaching this milestone reminds us why we do what we do every single day.”

Idaho's All-On-X Leader

Dr. Phillips graduated Valedictorian from the Dental College of Georgia, earning his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree before completing a General Practice Residency in Salt Lake City with a focus on full-arch implant surgery, complex treatment planning, and sedation dentistry. He holds active dental licenses in four states and regularly travels the country to assist, perform, and teach advanced implant procedures - bringing national expertise back to his Boise patients.

Care Dental's All-On-X procedure - which replaces a full arch of teeth with a fixed, implant-supported prosthesis - has become the gold standard for patients facing extensive tooth loss. Unlike traditional dentures, All-On-X provides permanent, bone-preserving results that look, feel, and function like natural teeth. Most patients leave Care Dental the same day as their surgery with fully fixed teeth.

One Doctor. One Location. One Solution.

What sets Care Dental apart from larger group practices and referral-based systems is its seamless, single-location model. Consultation, surgery, and new teeth are handled entirely under one roof - eliminating the confusion, delays, and added costs that come with outside referrals. Patients receive IV sedation for maximum comfort and wake up with their dentistry complete.

The practice also distinguishes itself through its commitment to pricing transparency. There are no hidden fees or bait-and-switch estimates at Care Dental. Every treatment plan is presented with clear, upfront costs and flexible financing options - including pre-approval assistance - making life-changing implant dentistry financially achievable for more Idaho families.

Services Offered

Care Dental Implant & Cosmetic Center offers a comprehensive range of advanced dental services, including:



Single Dental Implants

Implant-Supported Bridges

Implant-Supported Dentures

All-On-X Full-Arch Restoration

Zirconia (Metal-Free) Implants

Porcelain Veneers

Tooth Extractions & Bone Grafting

Sinus Lifts & Advanced Surgical Procedures IV Sedation Dentistry

About Care Dental Implant & Cosmetic Center

Care Dental Implant & Cosmetic Center is Boise, Idaho's leading implant and cosmetic dentistry practice, founded and operated by Dr. Drew Phillips, DMD. With over 8,000 implants placed, the practice is recognized as Idaho's most experienced All-On-X provider. Care Dental offers a full spectrum of implant and restorative services in a single, patient-focused location - with no outside referrals, no hidden fees, and no pressure. Free consultations are available for new patients.