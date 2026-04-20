Guwahati Flash Flood: Chief Secy Orders Round-The-Clock Action

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 20 (IANS) In the wake of an intense cloudburst-like downpour that dumped nearly 120 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, causing widespread waterlogging in Guwahati, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota convened a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the situation and directed multiple agencies to swing into action with immediate effect.

The unprecedented rainfall intensity surpassed the 120 mm recorded over a full 24-hour period on May 31, 2025, underscoring the severity of the latest deluge. Low-lying areas, busy thoroughfares, and residential colonies were submerged, disrupting traffic and daily routines across the city.

Dr Kota instructed the India Meteorological Department, Assam State Disaster Management Authority, and District Disaster Management Authority to issue timely and advanced weather forecasts and advisories. These early warnings aim to help citizens take proactive precautions and plan their movements, complemented by real-time traffic advisories from the Guwahati city police.

The National Highways Authority of India has been directed to keep concessionaires on 24/7 standby to clear cross-drainage culverts, operate pumps, and remove silt deposits. Critical highway stretches identified for immediate attention include Tetelia–Jalukbari, Excel Care–Gorchuk, Koinadhara–Tripura Road, and Jorabat–Khanapara.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, and Water Resources Department have been placed on high alert to tackle waterlogging in vulnerable pockets such as Anil Nagar, Navin Nagar, and Rukmini Nagar. The Public Works Department (Roads) has been tasked with comprehensive desiltation of drains, especially along GS Road near Bhangagarh, to prevent the recurrence of flooding.

“Strict directions have been issued for immediate, time-bound dredging, desiltation, and cleaning of all drainage channels. Any lapses in preparedness, maintenance, or response will invite strict accountability,” officials said.

The district administration has launched a magisterial enquiry into the loss of a life in the Maligaon locality of the city due to waterlogging on Sunday. Dr Kota made it clear that incidents resulting in loss of life due to preventable causes are unacceptable and will be dealt with firmly.

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting occasional rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, residents in landslide-prone hilly areas have been urged to remain extra vigilant. The administration has drawn lessons from last year's landslides and is maintaining heightened alertness in vulnerable zones.

Officials noted that sustained desiltation efforts have already yielded results, with waterlogging near Jorabat being cleared swiftly due to prior improvements towards Byrnihat.“This highlights the importance of continuous maintenance and proactive drainage works,” an official remarked.

All departments and agencies are functioning in close coordination, round the clock, to expedite drainage, clear affected areas, and restore normalcy at the earliest. While the situation has improved in several parts of the city, targeted interventions continue in the remaining waterlogged areas.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need for collective preparedness as the monsoon season is likely to bring more such spells. Citizens have been advised to avoid low-lying areas during heavy rains, follow official advisories, and report waterlogging promptly to the concerned authorities. Emergency contact numbers and helplines have been activated for reporting incidents related to flooding or landslides.