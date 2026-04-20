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French RN Seeks Business Input on Deregulation Ahead of 2027 Election
(MENAFN) According to reports, the French far-right National Rally (RN) has reached out to business leaders as part of its preparations for the 2027 presidential election, inviting feedback on reducing regulatory barriers that it says are holding back economic activity in France.
As stated by reports, RN parliamentary leader Marine Le Pen and party president Jordan Bardella sent a letter on Monday outlining their intention to involve the business community in identifying laws and administrative rules that they believe hinder economic growth.
The letter, according to reports, calls for a review of regulatory constraints affecting business operations, investment potential, and overall competitiveness, including measures derived from European Union legislation and their implementation at the national level.
It further argues that such rules, often introduced without full assessment of their broader impact, create financial burdens for companies and local authorities while also affecting consumer purchasing power.
As stated by reports, the RN has assigned MP Alexandre Loubet, adviser Francois Durvye, and Le Pen’s chief of staff Ambroise de Rancourt to engage with business federations and economic groups.
Reports indicate that the party’s stated goal is to develop a proposed simplification ordinance that could be introduced at the beginning of a future term, with the aim of reducing regulatory burdens and boosting economic activity.
As stated by reports, RN parliamentary leader Marine Le Pen and party president Jordan Bardella sent a letter on Monday outlining their intention to involve the business community in identifying laws and administrative rules that they believe hinder economic growth.
The letter, according to reports, calls for a review of regulatory constraints affecting business operations, investment potential, and overall competitiveness, including measures derived from European Union legislation and their implementation at the national level.
It further argues that such rules, often introduced without full assessment of their broader impact, create financial burdens for companies and local authorities while also affecting consumer purchasing power.
As stated by reports, the RN has assigned MP Alexandre Loubet, adviser Francois Durvye, and Le Pen’s chief of staff Ambroise de Rancourt to engage with business federations and economic groups.
Reports indicate that the party’s stated goal is to develop a proposed simplification ordinance that could be introduced at the beginning of a future term, with the aim of reducing regulatory burdens and boosting economic activity.
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