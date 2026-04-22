Laila's Character In Sumanth Prabhas's 'Godari Gattupaina' Revealed!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 22 (IANS) The makers of director Subash Chandra's upcoming breezy entertainer 'Godari Gattupaina', featuring actor Sumanth Prabhas in the lead, on Wednesday revealed that yesteryear actress Laila, who is now making a comeback, was playing a character called Jhansi in their film.

Taking to its Instagram page, Red Puppet Productions, which is producing the film, shared the actress' look in the film and wrote, "Yesteryear heartthrob @laila_laughs garu will win hearts once again with her performance as #Jhansi in #GodariGattupaina. #GodariGattupaina Grand Release Worldwide on May 8th. ‎A @mr film. #GGonMay8th - FEEL THE GODARI BREEZE THIS SUMMER."

Sumanth Prabhas, who made an impression with the popular film 'Mem Famous', will be playing the lead in 'Godari Gattupaina', which incidentally is the maiden production of Red Puppet Productions.

Subash Chandra, known for his work with MR Productions on several acclaimed short films, is making his directorial debut with this venture.

Nidhi Pradeep plays the lead actress in this film, which has veteran actor Jagapathi Babu essaying a key role.

The makers unveiled the film's title as 'Godari Gattupaina', a name that has already gained popularity, thanks to the hit song from 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam', last year in the month of April.

At the time of unveiling the title, the director of the film had said, "One will be able to experience the same kind of peace that one enjoys when one sits and spends time with friends on the serene banks of the river Godavari on a breezy evening when they watch our film. 'Godari Gattupaina' will be a film that will help you relax. It will be full of fun with beautiful emotions."

“Set in the backdrop of Velpuru, Relangi, and Bhimavaram of the Godavari districts, our pure and heartfelt film has been titled 'Godari Gattupaina'. The picturesque landscapes of the West Godavari region will play a significant role in enhancing the film's visual appeal,” he had added.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Rajeev Kanakala, Laila, Devi Prasad, Harshavardhan, Sudarshan, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Viva Raghav, and Rohit Krishna Varma, all of whom play pivotal roles in the film.

On the technical front, the film brings together a talented team. Sai Santosh is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Naga Vamshi Krishna. Anil Kumar P is the editor and Nagarjuna Thallapalli is the sound designer.