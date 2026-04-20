Hockey India Announces 36 Probables For Senior Men's National Coaching Camp

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Hockey India announced a 36-member core probable group on Monday for the upcoming Senior Men's National Coaching Camp, to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from April 20 to May 9.

The coaching camp will emphasise tactical cohesion, conditioning, and match-simulation sessions as the team prepares for a busy international schedule, including the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-56, the World Cup, and the Asian Games. Additionally, the squad aims to develop rhythm, improve combinations, and enhance depth across all departments.

The goalkeeping unit includes seasoned players like Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, and Pawan, as well as rising talents Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh.

On defence, the team will be led by key players like Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, with support from Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Sumit. The team also has a promising pool, including Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, and Amandeep Lakra.

The midfield combines a solid mix of experience and youth, with Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad taking the lead. They will be supported by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rosan Kujur.

The forward line showcases a dynamic blend of established players and emerging talents, such as Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh. They are supported by Shilanand Lakra, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, and Maninder Singh.

List of 36-member core probable group for the upcoming Senior Men's National Coaching Camp:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur, Manpreet Singh

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Maninder Singh, Dilpreet Singh