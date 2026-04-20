Heineken Holding N.V. Reports Transactions Under Its Current Share Buyback Programme
|Enquiries
|Media Heineken Holding N.V.
|Kees Jongsma
|tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53
| E-mail: ...
|Media
|Investors
|Christiaan Prins
|Tristan van Strien
|Director of Global Communications
|Global Director of Investor Relations
|Marlie Paauw
|Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
|Global Media Lead
|Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
|E-mail: ...
|E-mail: ...
|Tel: +31-20-5239355
|Tel: +31-20-5239590
Regulatory information:
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
Editorial information:
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company. HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN's dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on and and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn and Instagram.
Attachment
-
20260420 HHNV SBB Weekly update 13 April 2026 - 17 April 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment