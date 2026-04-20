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Israel Issues Warning to Lebanese Civilians to Stay Away from Border
(MENAFN) The Israeli army on Monday issued a stark warning to residents of southern Lebanon, ordering them to stay clear of border zones and designated villages as military operations continue unabated despite a fragile ceasefire.
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced via US social media platform X that civilians are "prohibited from moving south" of a boundary encompassing a string of villages and their surrounding areas, enumerating multiple locations across southern Lebanon in his post.
Adraee extended the warning beyond the village boundary, cautioning residents against approaching the Litani River, the Salhani Valley, and the Slouqi area under any circumstances.
The spokesperson further urged civilians to refrain from returning to dozens of border-adjacent communities, explicitly naming Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, Aita al-Shaab, and Mays al-Jabal among the restricted localities.
The warnings come amid a devastating military offensive that Israel has waged across Lebanon since March 2 — a campaign that Lebanese authorities say has killed approximately 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500 others, and uprooted over one million residents from their homes.
A 10-day temporary ceasefire that entered into force last Thursday has done little to halt hostilities on the ground, with multiple violations already reported in the days since it took effect.
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced via US social media platform X that civilians are "prohibited from moving south" of a boundary encompassing a string of villages and their surrounding areas, enumerating multiple locations across southern Lebanon in his post.
Adraee extended the warning beyond the village boundary, cautioning residents against approaching the Litani River, the Salhani Valley, and the Slouqi area under any circumstances.
The spokesperson further urged civilians to refrain from returning to dozens of border-adjacent communities, explicitly naming Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, Aita al-Shaab, and Mays al-Jabal among the restricted localities.
The warnings come amid a devastating military offensive that Israel has waged across Lebanon since March 2 — a campaign that Lebanese authorities say has killed approximately 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500 others, and uprooted over one million residents from their homes.
A 10-day temporary ceasefire that entered into force last Thursday has done little to halt hostilities on the ground, with multiple violations already reported in the days since it took effect.
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