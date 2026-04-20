Agricultural Growth Hits 7% To Solidify National Food Security Resilience

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) – Jordan's agricultural sector has transitioned into a primary engine of macroeconomic performance, recording a seven percent growth rate in the final quarter of 2025 and elevating the total agricultural GDP to approximately 2.26 billion dinars.This expansion has effectively increased the sector's weighting within the national economy to 5.4 percent, a development supported by a surge in agricultural exports which reached 1.681 billion dinars.Official data from the Ministry of Agriculture confirms that the Kingdom's strategic reserves for essential staples are currently maintained at secure levels, with stockpiles of key commodities guaranteed for durations ranging between three and ten months.Industry specialists noted that these performance indicators serve as tangible evidence of Jordan's ability to maintain the integrity of its food security apparatus despite the volatility of regional supply chains.Former Minister of Agriculture Reda Al-Khawaldeh emphasized that while this growth provides a solid baseline, the future of the sector relies on a structural pivot toward resource sustainability.He argued that long-term resilience will depend on the widespread adoption of water-smart agricultural technologies and modern irrigation systems to optimize production without depleting the Kingdom's limited water resources.The shift from managing simple production to overseeing an integrated agro-food system is considered a critical next step for national policy. Former Minister of Agriculture Saeed Al-Masri pointed out that deepening industrial value chains – specifically through the expansion of food processing, specialized packaging, and refrigerated logistics – is essential to raising the added value of Jordanian produce. This integration is intended to stabilize the market by balancing domestic supply with export demand and reducing post-harvest losses.From an operational perspective, the stability of the sector is inextricably linked to the financial viability of the individual farmer. Eng. Mahmoud Al-Oran, Director of the Farmers' Union, highlighted the necessity of protecting producers from rising energy and transport costs.He called for more equitable pricing mechanisms in wholesale markets and the expansion of accessible agricultural financing to ensure that producers can continue to operate under high-risk conditions.Ultimately, the stage is set for a more sophisticated agricultural model that prioritizes the management of resources rather than their consumption. Experts agree that Jordan's recent success in avoiding food system shocks during a period of regional uncertainty provides a reliable blueprint for the future. By focusing on qualitative value and technological integration, the Kingdom aims to transform these recent gains into a permanent pillar of economic and social stability.