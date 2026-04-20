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Iran Says US Demands, Naval Blockade Block Progress in Talks
(MENAFN) Iran has said that current conditions in negotiations with the United States show no indication of progress, citing shifting US positions, ongoing military pressure, and what it described as contradictory messaging.
According to reports from a state media, stated that US demands are “excessive, unreasonable, and unrealistic,” and accused Washington of repeatedly changing its stance throughout the talks.
As stated by reports, Iranian officials also pointed to the continued naval blockade as a major obstacle, describing it as a violation of the ceasefire framework and a factor that has further complicated diplomatic efforts.
The report added that what it called US threatening rhetoric has contributed to the lack of progress, with Tehran saying there are currently no clear signs of productive negotiations.
Iran also rejected media coverage of the talks, calling it part of a “media game” aimed at shifting responsibility and increasing political pressure.
Earlier, a White House official told a media outlet that US Vice President JD Vance, along with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to travel to Islamabad for a new round of negotiations involving Iran.
According to reports from a state media, stated that US demands are “excessive, unreasonable, and unrealistic,” and accused Washington of repeatedly changing its stance throughout the talks.
As stated by reports, Iranian officials also pointed to the continued naval blockade as a major obstacle, describing it as a violation of the ceasefire framework and a factor that has further complicated diplomatic efforts.
The report added that what it called US threatening rhetoric has contributed to the lack of progress, with Tehran saying there are currently no clear signs of productive negotiations.
Iran also rejected media coverage of the talks, calling it part of a “media game” aimed at shifting responsibility and increasing political pressure.
Earlier, a White House official told a media outlet that US Vice President JD Vance, along with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to travel to Islamabad for a new round of negotiations involving Iran.
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