Blue Origin: New Glenn Rocket Puts Satellite Into Wrong Orbit

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US space company Blue Origin announced that its heavy rocket "New Glenn" launched a satellite and placed it in an unplanned orbit during its third launch, indicating that the circumstances are still under investigation.

The company said that it is currently evaluating the situation and will provide more information when additional details become available, stressing that work is continuing to analyze flight data.

The rocket launched as planned from Cape Canaveral Station in Florida, marking the first time that a former flight booster has been reused, as the booster was able to successfully land on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean after separation, but the BlueBird 7 satellite was placed in orbit lower than Target orbit.

The "New Glenn" arrived in space on its first flight in Jan. 2025, and while on its second mission about 10 months later, it carried two vehicles belonging to the US Space and Aviation Agency (NASA).