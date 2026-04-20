US War Costs Against Iran Climb To Nearly 56 Billion Dollars

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The cost of U.S. military operations against Iran has reached $55.9 billion, according to data published by the Iran War Cost Tracker portal, AzerNEWS informs.

The report states that 50 days have passed since the start of the operation, during which total expenditures have climbed to this amount. The platform updates its figures in real time, calculating the overall financial burden by including personnel maintenance, the deployment of naval assets to the region, and other related operational expenses.

According to the portal, the calculation methodology is based on reports submitted by the Pentagon to Congress. These documents indicate that $11.3 billion was spent during the first six days of the operation, with daily costs in the subsequent phase projected to reach approximately $1 billion.