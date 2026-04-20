Samantha, Ananya Congratulate 'Jawan' Director Atlee, Wife Priya On Embracing Parenthood For 2Nd Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Atlee, who is known for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', 'Mersal', 'Bigil' and others, has welcomed a baby girl along with his wife Priya Atlee. The news was shared in the most heartwarming way by their son, Meer, through his parents' social media. Actresses Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal congratulated the proud parents on baby girl's arrivalm Meer announced on social media that he has become a big brother to a little sister.

This marks a beautiful new chapter for the family, with the arrival of their daughter bringing immense happiness to the household.

Actress Ananya Panday took to the comments section, and wrote,“Biggest congratulations”. Actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote,“Yayyy big congratulations. Lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer”.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote,“Congratulations”.

Atlee and Priya tied the knot in Chennai in 2014. Their wedding was a warm, intimate affair rooted in tradition and long-standing companionship. Their union reflected a classic South Indian ceremony, simple, elegant, and family-centric rather than extravagantly public.

Close friends and industry colleagues attended, but the focus remained on rituals, blessings, and shared history. The couple, who met during their early days in the Tamil television industry, built a relationship that grew steadily alongside their careers.

Over the years, their partnership has become a quiet cornerstone of Atlee's journey as a filmmaker, with Priya often supporting his creative pursuits while maintaining her own identity. Their bond stands out in an industry often defined by spectacle, representing stability, mutual respect, and growth. Today, they are seen as one of the more grounded couples in the South Indian film space.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Atlee's next big project is 'AA22 x A6', a high-profile collaboration with Allu Arjun. The film is expected to be mounted on a grand, pan-India scale.

The project is reportedly backed by Sun Pictures, indicating a big-budget production with cutting-edge visuals and wide release plans.