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US VP to Join Iran Talks in Pakistan Amid Confusion Over Delegation Plans
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad for negotiations with Iran, according to a White House official speaking to a media outlet, confirming his participation despite conflicting earlier statements.
The official also said that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will accompany the delegation.
Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump told a news agency that Vance would not be attending the talks, citing concerns from the Secret Service about arranging security on very short notice. He added that while “JD’s great,” the timing made the trip unworkable.
However, confusion emerged later in the day as multiple US media outlets, along with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, reported that Vance would in fact lead the delegation—contradicting Trump’s earlier remarks.
According to reports, the meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad and may continue into Wednesday. Trump said Vance had previously led an earlier round of talks that ended without agreement.
Speaking to a media outlet, Trump described the current proposal as “a very simple deal” and warned that it represents Iran’s “last chance,” adding that if no agreement is reached, “the whole country is getting blown up.”
The official also said that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will accompany the delegation.
Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump told a news agency that Vance would not be attending the talks, citing concerns from the Secret Service about arranging security on very short notice. He added that while “JD’s great,” the timing made the trip unworkable.
However, confusion emerged later in the day as multiple US media outlets, along with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, reported that Vance would in fact lead the delegation—contradicting Trump’s earlier remarks.
According to reports, the meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad and may continue into Wednesday. Trump said Vance had previously led an earlier round of talks that ended without agreement.
Speaking to a media outlet, Trump described the current proposal as “a very simple deal” and warned that it represents Iran’s “last chance,” adding that if no agreement is reached, “the whole country is getting blown up.”
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