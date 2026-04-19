Under Chandrababu Naidu's Leadership, Andhra Scaling New Heights Of Progress: PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, saying that under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors.

PM Modi took to his social media 'X' and said, "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh's hardworking Chief Minister and my good friend, Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the people."

Chandrababu Naidu's political journey spans several decades and reflects both resilience and strategic acumen. A graduate of Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, he began his career with the Indian Youth Congress in the 1970s. He quickly rose in prominence, winning his first Assembly election from Chandragiri in 1978 and serving in the state cabinet. Initially aligned with Congress, Naidu later shifted to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), founded by actor-turned-politician N.T. Rama Rao, following political upheavals in the early 1980s.

Naidu played a crucial role in strengthening the TDP, especially during internal crises. In 1995, he took over the party leadership and became Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His tenure marked a significant shift toward economic reforms, technological advancement, and administrative efficiency. Known for his corporate-style governance, he earned the reputation of a“CEO CM”, focusing heavily on attracting investment and modernising infrastructure.

One of his most notable achievements was transforming Hyderabad into a major information technology hub, positioning it alongside cities like Bengaluru. Under his leadership, the state saw rapid growth in the IT, pharmaceuticals, and education sectors. His reform-driven policies gained international recognition, including appreciation at global platforms such as the World Economic Forum.

Naidu's political career has also witnessed setbacks. The TDP lost power in 2004 and again suffered a major defeat in 2019 against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Despite this, Naidu remained a key political figure, rebuilding his base and continuing to influence state and national politics.

Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Naidu faced the challenging task of developing a new capital and rebuilding the state's economy. He proposed Amaravati as the capital and initiated ambitious development plans, though these faced financial and political hurdles. His tenure also saw tensions with the Centre over issues like special category status, leading to a temporary split from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018.

In recent years, Naidu's political fortunes have revived. After facing legal challenges and a brief imprisonment in 2023, he regained public support. In the 2024 elections, he successfully led an alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena Party, securing significant victories in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. His role at the national level also gained prominence, as he emerged as a key ally in the NDA government.