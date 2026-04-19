Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Shares Data On Agricultural Investment Projects With Türkiye

Kazakhstan Shares Data On Agricultural Investment Projects With Türkiye


2026-04-19 07:06:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 20. Kazakhstan and Türkiye are currently implementing agricultural investment projects worth more than $1 billion, Kazakhstan Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhehanuly said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Kenzhehanuly emphasized that bilateral trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25% in 2025, reaching approximately $360 million. The primary exports from Kazakhstan to Türkiye include grain and legumes, with 395,000 tons of legumes shipped in 2025.

He noted that Kazakhstan intends to further increase exports of these agricultural products, supported by the ongoing diversification of crop areas and a rise in legume production. Additionally, Kenzhehanuly highlighted significant potential for expanding livestock product exports.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Kazakhstan and Türkiye have jointly implemented around 10 projects in recent years, totaling approximately $400 million in agricultural production, processing, and confectionery manufacturing. The two countries are also currently working on the implementation of five major investment projects valued at $2 billion.

MENAFN19042026000187011040ID1111002555



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search