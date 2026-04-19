Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Sunday, April 19, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk 7 Minutoz at Vivo Rio 6 pm · Blue Note Rio Sunday session 7 pm · Bip Bip Sunday samba · Beco do Rato 6 pm–1 am · Nova Capela daily · The Weeknd in one week 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Sunday is the Rio de Janeiro nightlife week's gentle close - and today adds a major event for a different audience. 7 Minutoz plays Vivo Rio at 6 pm - the biggest name in Brazilian geek music, pioneers of the genre in Brazil, with over 5 billion streams and more than 20 million followers. Founded in 2013 by Lucas A.R.T., Gabriel Rodrigues and Pedro Alvez, 7 Minutoz blends rap, rock, and pop with anime, gaming, and nerd culture references - a phenomenon that fills arenas and defines a generation. The show at Vivo Rio - the Flamengo waterfront venue that hosted Roxette last Sunday - brings the reimagined live show with classics and new material. The regular Sunday circuit runs at its familiar gentle pace: Blue Note Rio Sunday single session at 7 pm - check com. Bip Bip Sunday samba from 8 pm - the second samba night of the weekly rotation, relaxed and unhurried. Beco do Rato 6 pm–1 am. Nova Capela daily. The Scenarium, Gema and Circo Voador are dark until Tuesday/Wednesday. One week from today: The Weeknd at Estádio Nilton Santos (April 26). This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Comfortable - 24 °C, 10 % rain. A mild Sunday. Geek · Rap · 5 Billion Streams Vivo Rio - 7 Minutoz 6 pm → Flamengo · Geek music pioneers · Tickets · Av. Infante Dom Henrique Sunday Session · Copacabana Blue Note Rio - Sunday 7 pm → Single session · Check com · Eventim Samba · Pavement · Free · Sunday Bip Bip - Sunday Samba Roda → Copacabana · From 8 pm · Free · Check @rodadobip Samba · Botequim · Sunday Anchors Beco + Nova Capela - Sunday Lapa → Beco 6 pm–1 am · Nova Capela daily · The anchors 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Vivo Rio - 7 Minutoz 6 pm 6 pm · Vivo Rio – Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo · Geek music pioneers · 5B streams · Tickets 2 Blue Note Rio - Sunday Single Session 7 pm 7 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Check com · Eventim 3 Bip Bip - Sunday Samba Roda From 8 pm · R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana · Free · Check @rodadobip 4 Beco do Rato + Nova Capela - Sunday Lapa Beco 6 pm–1 am · No cover. Nova Capela daily · Kitchen late · The Sunday anchors 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Vivo Rio - 7 Minutoz 6 pm Geek · Rap · Rock · Pop

7 Minutoz at Vivo Rio at 6 pm - the biggest name in Brazilian geek music and pioneers of the genre in the country. With over 5 billion streams and more than 20 million followers, the group - founded in 2013 by Lucas A.R.T., Gabriel Rodrigues and Pedro Alvez - has built an extraordinary following by blending rap, rock, and pop with references to anime, gaming, manga, and nerd culture. The "Sétima Legião" (Seventh Legion) - their dedicated fan community - fills venues across Brazil. Tonight's show at Vivo Rio brings the reimagined live experience with classics like "Rap da Akatsuki," "Chapéu de Palha," and new material. The Vivo Rio at Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 in Flamengo - the same venue that hosted Roxette on April 12 - provides the scale for a show of this magnitude. Early start at 6 pm (Sunday schedule). Tickets via Bandsintown, Ticketmaster, or the venue.

Sun 6 pm · Vivo Rio · Tickets Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo 5B streams · 20M followers · Geek music pioneers 2Blue Note Rio + Bip Bip + Beco + Nova Capela Sunday Circuit · Gentle

The regular circuit at Sunday pace. Blue Note Rio Sunday single session at 7 pm - one show, earlier than the weekday double bills. Check com. Calçadão opens for afternoon drinks. Bip Bip Sunday samba roda from 8 pm - the second samba night of the weekly rotation (Thursday and Sunday). Relaxed, unhurried, the musicians playing to a Sunday audience. Five minutes from the Blue Note. Check @rodadobip. Beco do Rato 6 pm–1 am. Nova Capela kitchen late. The Scenarium, Gema, and Circo Voador are dark on Sundays. The Copacabana pair (Blue Note + Bip Bip) and the Lapa anchor (Beco + Nova Capela) are the two parallel Sunday options.

Blue Note: Sun 7 pm single session · Eventim Bip Bip: Sun samba 8 pm · Free · @rodadobip Beco: Sun 6 pm–1 am · Nova Capela: daily · Kitchen late 04 Suggested Route Sunday close 1 Afternoon - MAR or boardwalk MAR open (No Martins, Bienal, Guilhermina Augusti, R$20/R$10). Or Copacabana boardwalk at 24 °C. The Sunday afternoon before the evening circuit. 2 6:00 pm - 7 Minutoz at Vivo Rio The Sunday headline. Geek music pioneers at the Flamengo waterfront. Early start - the Sunday schedule. Tickets via venue. 3 7:00 pm - Blue Note Rio Sunday session + Bip Bip samba Blue Note at 7 pm (single session). Bip Bip Sunday samba from 8 pm. The two venues are five minutes apart. The Copacabana Sunday circuit. 4 Late - Beco or Nova Capela or kiosks Beco 6 pm–1 am in Lapa. Nova Capela kitchen late. Or Copacabana boardwalk kiosks. The week closes. Tomorrow: Pedra do Sal Monday roda. The Weeknd in 7 days. 05 Dark Tonight / Still Going Sunday circuit Dark tonight: Rio Scenarium (Wed–Sat). Carioca da Gema (Tue–Sat). Circo Voador (varies). The Lapa samba triangle is reduced to the Beco and Nova Capela on Sundays. Still going: 7 Minutoz at Vivo Rio 6 pm. Blue Note Rio 7 pm single session. Bip Bip Sunday samba from 8 pm. Beco do Rato 6 pm–1 am. Nova Capela daily. Copacabana boardwalk kiosks. Last night: Peak Saturday - Pura Alquimia (Secos & Molhados + Ney Matogrosso tribute) at Blue Note Rio 8 pm + 10:30 pm. Feijoada Raiz with Amigos da Cacilda. Rodrigo Barba "Bloco do Eu Sozinho" 25 anos. Scenarium packed. Full Lapa. Tonight the city rests. Tomorrow, Monday: Pedra do Sal Monday roda de samba from 7 pm. Nova Capela. Kiosks. Most venues dark. The week ahead - the final stretch of April: Wed Apr 22: Cine Jazz #3 - Coltrane Dusseldorf + Jorge Continentino at Blue Note Rio. Scenarium reopens. Full Lapa. Sat Apr 25: Peak Saturday. Sun Apr 26: The Weeknd at Estádio Nilton Santos - the After Hours Til Dawn tour arrives in Rio, with Anitta as special guest. The biggest concert event of the month. Apr 28–29: Next Copom - the rate decision that determines the trajectory. Wed Apr 29: Cine Jazz #4 - final April session (Coltrane Jazz Casual + Fernando Trocado). Sat May 2: Shakira at Praia de Copacabana (Megashow). 06 Plan B More today › MAR open today - No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio, 36th Bienal de São Paulo, Guilhermina Augusti. R$20/R$10. Praça Mauá. The city's cultural anchor. Check hours - some Sundays the MAR has modified hours. › Copacabana boardwalk - Kiosks open, 24 °C. The Blue Note calçadão opens in the afternoon. The Copacabana Sunday at its most relaxed. Bip Bip from 8 pm. › In SP today - Blue Note SP Sunday Brunch Music 10 am–5 pm. Ó do Borogodó matinée 4–9 pm. Bar Brahma daily. Rabo di Galo. The São Paulo Nightlife Guide has the full rundown. › The Weeknd countdown - 7 days - Sun Apr 26: The Weeknd "After Hours Til Dawn" at Estádio Nilton Santos (Engenhão) with Anitta. The biggest concert event in Rio this month. Tickets via Ticketmaster. One week from today. Sat May 2: Shakira Megashow at Praia de Copacabana - the free beach concert that follows the Madonna and Lady Gaga tradition. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: Sunday runs on reduced metro hours - check metro. Cinelândia or Largo do Machado for Flamengo and Vivo Rio (7 Minutoz). Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Copacabana (Blue Note, Bip Bip). Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa (Beco, Nova Capela). Vivo Rio access: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo. Walk from Cinelândia (15 min) or Largo do Machado (10 min). The 7 Minutoz show starts at 6 pm - arrive early for good positioning. Weather: Comfortable Sunday - 24 °C, 10 % rain. A mild evening. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber - Sunday surge is low. Safety: Rio de Janeiro on a Sunday evening is at its gentlest. Flamengo around Vivo Rio is busy during the 7 Minutoz show. Copacabana is well-lit. Standard awareness. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Flamengo 7 Minutoz · Vivo Rio · 6 pm 7 Minutoz at Vivo Rio 6 pm. The Sunday headline - geek music pioneers at the Flamengo waterfront. Metro Cinelândia or Largo do Machado. Copacabana Blue Note Sunday · Bip Bip Samba · Gentle Blue Note 7 pm single session. Bip Bip Sunday samba from 8 pm (free). Calçadão afternoon drinks. Boardwalk kiosks. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. Lapa Beco + Nova Capela · Sunday Anchor Pair Beco 6 pm–1 am (no cover). Nova Capela kitchen late. Scenarium and Gema dark. The Sunday Lapa is the Beco and the Capela. Looking Ahead Wed · Coltrane · Apr 26 · Weeknd · May 2 · Shakira Mon: Pedra do Sal. Wed Apr 22: Cine Jazz #3 Coltrane + Continentino. Apr 26: The Weeknd (7 days). Apr 28–29: Copom. May 2: Shakira Copacabana. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: 7 Minutoz · Vivo Rio 6 pm · Flamengo. Blue Note Rio · Sun 7 pm · Copacabana. Bip Bip · Sun samba 8 pm · Free. Beco do Rato · Sun 6 pm–1 am. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Dark: Scenarium · Gema. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Sunday April 19 2026. The Weeknd 7 days. Apr 22: Cine Jazz #3 Coltrane. May 2: Shakira Copacabana.

Related: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 18, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Sunday, April 19, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Sunday, April 12, 2026