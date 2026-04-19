Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese Army Restores Key Route, Partly Reopens Bridge in South Lebanon

Lebanese Army Restores Key Route, Partly Reopens Bridge in South Lebanon


2026-04-19 05:31:14
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Lebanese army has reopened and partially restored several important roads in southern Lebanon that were damaged during weeks of Israeli attacks, while broader recovery efforts continue across the region.

Specialized engineering units have fully reopened the Khardali–Nabatieh road and have also partially restored traffic flow on the Burj Rahal–Tyre bridge. Work is still underway on the Tayr Falsah–Tyre bridge, with coordination involving the National Litani River Authority, as stated in a statement carried by state media.

Authorities indicated that operations remain ongoing to clear blocked routes, remove obstacles, and reinforce internal security across affected areas.

The latest developments come after an extensive Israeli military campaign that, since March 2, has reportedly resulted in thousands of casualties, including around 2,300 deaths and more than 7,500 injuries, while displacing over one million people, based on official figures cited by Lebanese authorities.

A 10-day temporary ceasefire that began last Thursday has been accompanied by reports of continued violations on the ground, raising concerns about its stability despite the ongoing restoration efforts.

MENAFN19042026000045017640ID1111001394



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search