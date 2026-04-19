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Lebanese Army Restores Key Route, Partly Reopens Bridge in South Lebanon
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Lebanese army has reopened and partially restored several important roads in southern Lebanon that were damaged during weeks of Israeli attacks, while broader recovery efforts continue across the region.
Specialized engineering units have fully reopened the Khardali–Nabatieh road and have also partially restored traffic flow on the Burj Rahal–Tyre bridge. Work is still underway on the Tayr Falsah–Tyre bridge, with coordination involving the National Litani River Authority, as stated in a statement carried by state media.
Authorities indicated that operations remain ongoing to clear blocked routes, remove obstacles, and reinforce internal security across affected areas.
The latest developments come after an extensive Israeli military campaign that, since March 2, has reportedly resulted in thousands of casualties, including around 2,300 deaths and more than 7,500 injuries, while displacing over one million people, based on official figures cited by Lebanese authorities.
A 10-day temporary ceasefire that began last Thursday has been accompanied by reports of continued violations on the ground, raising concerns about its stability despite the ongoing restoration efforts.
Specialized engineering units have fully reopened the Khardali–Nabatieh road and have also partially restored traffic flow on the Burj Rahal–Tyre bridge. Work is still underway on the Tayr Falsah–Tyre bridge, with coordination involving the National Litani River Authority, as stated in a statement carried by state media.
Authorities indicated that operations remain ongoing to clear blocked routes, remove obstacles, and reinforce internal security across affected areas.
The latest developments come after an extensive Israeli military campaign that, since March 2, has reportedly resulted in thousands of casualties, including around 2,300 deaths and more than 7,500 injuries, while displacing over one million people, based on official figures cited by Lebanese authorities.
A 10-day temporary ceasefire that began last Thursday has been accompanied by reports of continued violations on the ground, raising concerns about its stability despite the ongoing restoration efforts.
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