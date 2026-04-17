Odisha CM Directs Collectors To Ensure Last-Mile Fertiliser Delivery Ahead Of Kharif Season

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 17 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi advised collectors across the state to ensure effective last-mile delivery of fertilisers for the upcoming Kharif season during a high-level meeting held in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Keeping in view disruptions in fertiliser production due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Chief Minister held discussions with district collectors via video conferencing and issued necessary instructions to ensure farmers receive fertilisers at reasonable prices.

According to an official statement, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Odisha Agriculture Department, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, presented details on fertiliser availability. He informed that the Central Government would supply 11,42,950 metric tonnes of fertilisers this year. While the requirement for April is 79,630 metric tonnes, a total of 3,61,490 metric tonnes has been available as of April 15.

The state currently has 1,029 wholesale dealers and 12,093 retailers, with supply remaining steady. The state government has also cancelled the licences of six dealers following statewide inspections.

The Centre's Integrated Fertiliser Management System (IFMS) is providing daily updates on fertiliser availability and allocation across districts.

After reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister said the state has a stock of 1.77 lakh metric tonnes of urea and over 60,000 metric tonnes of DAP, but stressed that focus must go beyond figures to ensure delivery at the grassroots level.

He directed collectors to ensure that every farmer, whether small or marginal, receives fertilisers as per requirement.

CM Majhi also issued key directives, including strict action against black marketing and hoarding through regular inspections, FIRs, and cancellation of licences. Collectors were further instructed to ensure joint monitoring of border check posts by police and agriculture officials to prevent smuggling of fertilisers to neighbouring states, and to stop diversion of subsidised urea to industries such as resin, plywood, or animal feed.

He also directed them to ensure that monitoring committees, aimed at streamlining fertiliser distribution and availability, are constituted in the remaining 565 out of 6,794 panchayats within two to three days.

Emphasising transparency, CM Majhi called for digital registration of farmers so that they can avail the benefits of all government schemes and awareness drives to promote balanced fertiliser use and alternatives like organic fertilisers and nano urea.

The Chief Minister further directed that fertiliser stock and price details be prominently displayed in Odia at all sale points and on electronic boards at the sub-division level.