SEHA's Madinat Zayed Hospital Successfully Treats Complex Thoracolumbar Tuberculosis Spine Case Through Advanced Minimally Invasive Surgery

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Precision spinal intervention prevents permanent neurological disability in young patient

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 17 April 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the successful treatment of a complex thoracolumbar tuberculosis (TB) spine infection in a 29-year-old patient at SEHA's Madinat Zayed Hospital. The case highlights the hospital's advanced neurosurgical expertise and its commitment to delivering specialised, high-quality care in the Al Dhafra region.

The patient presented with recurrent severe back pain, sciatica, and progressive neurological spinal ataxia, eventually becoming wheelchair-dependent within three months. Diagnostic imaging, including X-ray, CT, and MRI, confirmed TB spondylitis and spondylodiscitis between Th9 and L1, resulting in significant spinal instability, spinal cord compression, and progressive kyphotic deformity.

Given the risk of irreversible neurological damage due to ongoing deterioration, urgent surgical intervention was undertaken. The neurosurgical team performed long-segment posterior percutaneous fixation from Th9 to L4 using fluoroscopy-guided pedicle screws. Decompression of the spinal cord and abscess drainage were achieved through laminectomies at Th11, Th12, and L1. Biopsy findings confirmed the diagnosis of spinal tuberculosis, and deformity correction was completed using advancedrod-contouring techniques.

The patient demonstrated marked post-operative neurological improvement and was subsequently commenced on targeted anti-tuberculosis therapy as part of a comprehensive multidisciplinary treatment plan.

Dr. Ammar Alnajjar, Consultant Neurosurgeon at SEHA's Madinat Zayed Hospital, said:“Spinal tuberculosis of this complexity is uncommon and requires precise, timely intervention. This case reflects a coordinated multidisciplinary approach involving neurosurgery, infectious diseases, radiology, and rehabilitation, supported by advanced imaging and minimally invasive surgical systems.

Early surgical intervention was essential to prevent permanent neurological disability and restore spinal stability.” Spinal tuberculosis, also known as Pott's disease, is one of the most severe forms of TB and can lead to spinal deformity and lasting neurological deficits if left untreated. This case underscores the importance of early diagnosis, specialist expertise, and access to advanced neurosurgical services.

Through the management of complex spinal infections, SEHA's Madinat Zayed Hospital continues to strengthen its position as a leading centre for advanced spinal surgery in the UAE, delivering patient-centred care supported by innovative technology and multidisciplinary collaboration PureHealth:PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans andreimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions,pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefrontof healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity,PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth's network comprises: SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consultingsolutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

About SEHA:SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 15 hospitals with over 2,600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 4 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks.

Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.