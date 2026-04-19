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Russia Is Open to Resuming Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul—Lavrov
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed a positive view toward the possibility of restarting peace negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“We view the possibility of resuming negotiations in Istanbul positively,” Lavrov said in response to a question by a media outlet at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, referring to prospects for renewed talks and Türkiye’s mediation role.
He noted, however, that the issue is not currently Russia’s main priority, and emphasized that Moscow has not pushed for negotiations unilaterally.
“We always assumed that if a partner is willing, we'd be ready. And this is despite the very poor track record of our Ukrainian colleagues with whom we negotiated,” he said.
Lavrov referred to earlier rounds of discussions, including talks held in Istanbul in April 2022 and subsequent meetings in mid-2025.
“We don't shy away from negotiations. When someone is ready, let them make a proposal. We'll see if the timing is right, the location is convenient, and what the agenda is,” he added.
Russia and Ukraine previously held three rounds of renewed talks in Istanbul last year—on May 16, June 2, and July 23—which resulted in significant prisoner exchanges and draft documents outlining each side’s position on a potential settlement.
“We view the possibility of resuming negotiations in Istanbul positively,” Lavrov said in response to a question by a media outlet at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, referring to prospects for renewed talks and Türkiye’s mediation role.
He noted, however, that the issue is not currently Russia’s main priority, and emphasized that Moscow has not pushed for negotiations unilaterally.
“We always assumed that if a partner is willing, we'd be ready. And this is despite the very poor track record of our Ukrainian colleagues with whom we negotiated,” he said.
Lavrov referred to earlier rounds of discussions, including talks held in Istanbul in April 2022 and subsequent meetings in mid-2025.
“We don't shy away from negotiations. When someone is ready, let them make a proposal. We'll see if the timing is right, the location is convenient, and what the agenda is,” he added.
Russia and Ukraine previously held three rounds of renewed talks in Istanbul last year—on May 16, June 2, and July 23—which resulted in significant prisoner exchanges and draft documents outlining each side’s position on a potential settlement.
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