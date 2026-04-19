Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 756 Times In 24 Hours, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian forces carried out 18 airstrikes on Balabine, Zarichne, Yurkivka, Lisne, Tavriiske, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Shevchenkivske, Trudove, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopany, Charivne, Mykilske, and Verkhnia Tersa.

552 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Bilenke, Stepne, Kalynivka, Liubytske, Yasna Poliana, Yurkivka, Novoivanivka, Novoiakovlivka, Matviivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Huliaypilsk, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Tsvitkove.

Four MLRS attacks were recorded on Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

182 artillery strikes hit Novoiakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Huliaypole, and Sviatopetrivka.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok system inregion

There were 98 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes, and vehicles.

As a reminder, it was reported yesterday that Russian forces attacked infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration