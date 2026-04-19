Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia Region 756 Times In 24 Hours, One Injured
According to him, Russian forces carried out 18 airstrikes on Balabine, Zarichne, Yurkivka, Lisne, Tavriiske, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Shevchenkivske, Trudove, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopany, Charivne, Mykilske, and Verkhnia Tersa.
552 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Bilenke, Stepne, Kalynivka, Liubytske, Yasna Poliana, Yurkivka, Novoivanivka, Novoiakovlivka, Matviivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Huliaypilsk, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Tsvitkove.
Four MLRS attacks were recorded on Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
182 artillery strikes hit Novoiakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Huliaypole, and Sviatopetrivka.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok system in Zaporizhzhia region
There were 98 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes, and vehicles.
As a reminder, it was reported yesterday that Russian forces attacked infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment