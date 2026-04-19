Iran Says To Respond To 'Armed Maritime Piracy' By US: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 20 (IANS) Iran's top joint military command said on Monday that Iran will soon respond to "armed maritime piracy" by the US military, according to media reports.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned Iran will "soon respond" to US "armed maritime piracy" after American forces fired on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, disabled its navigation system, and boarded it with armed commandos, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Press TV.

In response, Iran carried out drone attacks on US warships, causing the US forces to retreat, according to state-run IRIB and the semi-official Mehr news agency.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

A US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman "stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room," and the US Marines had custody of the vessel, he said.

Iran's official news agency IRNA said on Sunday that the country has rejected taking part in the second round of the peace talks with the United States, which were reportedly to be held in Pakistan soon.

The Iranian team has stressed that as long as the US "anti-Iran" naval blockade remains in place, there will be no negotiation with Washington, according to a report.

Also on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the US "unlawful and criminal" blockade of Iran's ports and coastline is in violation of the two-week ceasefire between the two countries.