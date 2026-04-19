Trump Says US Has Intercepted, Taken Custody Of Iranian-Flagged Cargo Ship
"Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them," Trump wrote in a post on his social media Truth Social.
A US destroyer intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and "gave them fair warning to stop," Trump added. "The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel."
Iran has attacked US military ships in retaliation for the US seizure of its vessel, according to latest news reports.
The announcement came after the White House confirmed US Vice-President JD Vance would lead another delegation for a second round of talks with Iran in Pakistan.
Tehran has not yet confirmed its attendance. Iranian state media has reported that officials will not participate while the US blockade remains in place.
Earlier, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that it will "soon respond" to the US "armed maritime piracy," Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iran's Press TV.
Iran's official news agency IRNA said on Sunday that the country has rejected taking part in the second round of the peace talks with the United States, which were reportedly to be held in Pakistan soon.
Trump said on Friday that the naval blockade of Iranian ports would continue until a deal was agreed by the two countries.
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