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NATO Official Says Commitments Will Be Measured by Action, Not Words
(MENAFN) A senior NATO official emphasized the need for immediate and firm action in response to growing global threats, underscoring that the alliance will ultimately be judged by what it achieves rather than what it says.
Speaking during a panel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska highlighted the urgency of the current security environment. “Our commitment will be measured not by our statements, not by our speeches, it will be measured by our delivery,” Shekerinska said.
She stressed that the nature of today’s challenges leaves little room for hesitation or delay.
“Because the threats that we are faced with do not allow for flexibility, do not allow for delays, they require really decisive action. And this is what leaders did in The Hague. But even then we said it's just the first step,” she said, pointing to what she described as growing momentum among NATO allies ahead of the upcoming meeting in Ankara.
Shekerinska also noted an increasing recognition among European members and Canada of the need to take on greater responsibility. “What we see is a remarkable … the need for European allies and Canada to step up. We heard the call, it was probably long overdue. But it is clear that the European allies and Canada are really delivering,” Shekerinska said.
In addition, she referenced a rise in defense commitments across the alliance, stressing that NATO’s credibility hinges on turning pledges into tangible outcomes. She pointed to higher military spending among European nations and Canada, mentioning the Baltic states and Germany as notable examples of this trend.
Speaking during a panel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska highlighted the urgency of the current security environment. “Our commitment will be measured not by our statements, not by our speeches, it will be measured by our delivery,” Shekerinska said.
She stressed that the nature of today’s challenges leaves little room for hesitation or delay.
“Because the threats that we are faced with do not allow for flexibility, do not allow for delays, they require really decisive action. And this is what leaders did in The Hague. But even then we said it's just the first step,” she said, pointing to what she described as growing momentum among NATO allies ahead of the upcoming meeting in Ankara.
Shekerinska also noted an increasing recognition among European members and Canada of the need to take on greater responsibility. “What we see is a remarkable … the need for European allies and Canada to step up. We heard the call, it was probably long overdue. But it is clear that the European allies and Canada are really delivering,” Shekerinska said.
In addition, she referenced a rise in defense commitments across the alliance, stressing that NATO’s credibility hinges on turning pledges into tangible outcomes. She pointed to higher military spending among European nations and Canada, mentioning the Baltic states and Germany as notable examples of this trend.
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