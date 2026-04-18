Jordan Nears Completion Of Memorial For Fallen Pilot Muath Al-Kasasbeh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April (Petra) -- Construction of a memorial honoring the fallen pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh in the 'Ayy district is nearing completion ahead of its official unveiling, the Ministry of Culture announced on Saturday.Arouba al-Shamailah, Assistant Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture / Karak Culture Directorate, stated in a statement that the project is being executed according to the highest technical and engineering standards. She emphasized that the monument is designed to reflect the high national status of the martyr pilot and to immortalize his heroism and sacrifice within the collective memory of the Jordanian people.The memorial, commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, features a meticulously crafted sculpture of an F-16 fighter jet. Sculpted from basalt stone by artist Mohammad Saud al-Azamat, the piece adheres to precise proportions and details to mirror the dimensions of the actual aircraft.According to al-Shamailah, the monument is mounted on a three-meter-high stone pedestal fashioned as a tower. The structure is surrounded by a circular plaza paved with basalt stone and includes plaques and inscriptions documenting the pilot's name and his significance to the nation.The Ministry of Culture has placed special importance on this project, viewing it as a national landmark and a testament to the sacrifices made by the country's heroes. Officials believe the site will serve as a beacon for future generations, evoking themes of martyrdom and national belonging.Located at the entrance to the Ai district, the pilot's birthplace, the monument is expected to become a prominent national site that strengthens patriotic memory and attracts visitors in honor of al-Kasasbeh's legacy.