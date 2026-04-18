Afghanistan Fuel Market Stable Despite Global Price Surge: Azizi
He made the remarks at the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, where he took part in a panel discussion titled“Trust in Trade: The Future of Economic Integration and Stability in South Asia”, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoCI) said in a statement.
Azizi stressed the importance of peace, stability and stronger human ties among countries, noting that Afghans had faced various challenges over nearly five decades and that the country's assets remained frozen.
He said the message of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was one of peace and peaceful coexistence, rooted in religious values and the will of the Afghan people.
Responding to a question on the impact of recent regional developments on fuel and liquefied gas prices, Azizi said the IEA had already made preparations to ensure energy supplies and had sought solutions in advance.
He said that despite a significant increase in global oil and liquefied gas prices, rates in Afghanistan had risen by only three to five per cent.
Azizi added that this demonstrated Afghanistan's efforts to secure fuel supplies and manage the market had been effective.
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