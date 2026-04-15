Ministry Of Awqaf Attends Meeting Of Panel Of Specialists In Islamic Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs participated in the 41st meeting of the Permanent Committee of Specialists in Islamic Affairs and Awqaf in GCC countries.

The meeting, chaired by the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, was held yesterday, via video conferencing technology. This participation comes within the framework of strengthening joint Gulf cooperation and coordination in the fields of Islamic and waqf (endowment) affairs, supporting paths of integration, and exchanging expertise between member states.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs delegation was headed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani. Participants included Mohammed bin Jabor Al-Manai, Director of the Islamic Affairs Department, and Engineer Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Mair, Assistant Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments, alongside representatives of competent authorities from GCC countries.

The meeting discussed several working papers, research projects, and proposals submitted by GCC countries aimed at developing the Islamic and waqf work system and enhancing its social and developmental impact.

The topics included exchanging scientific research and waqf experiences to contribute to developing sustainable practices and maximizing their impact.

The Gulf Waqf Week, a joint awareness initiative to highlight the civilizational and developmental role of endowments in Gulf societies.

The“Mafaz” competition project, aimed at spreading awareness of endowments, charitable work, and volunteering. A national index to measure the impact of endowments on society to enhance governance, transparency, and efficiency in management and investment.

The meeting also addressed a developed vision for the mechanism of presenting and exchanging experiences in Islamic affairs to enhance knowledge transfer.

Additionally, it discussed the architectural identity of mosque minarets, balancing authenticity and modernization to preserve authentic Islamic character while keeping pace with modern architectural requirements.

Participants exchanged views on a proposal for Arab Cultural Dialogue between East and West to contribute to civilisational communication, consolidate values of understanding and coexistence, and highlight the bright image of Islamic culture.

During the meeting, participants stressed the importance of unifying visions and integrating efforts among GCC countries on issues of common interest. This contributes to developing institutional work in Islamic affairs and endowments, reinforcing their role in serving society and establishing moderate Islamic values.

The participation of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in this meeting confirms its keenness to support joint Gulf action and contribute effectively to initiatives and projects that promote waqf development, keep pace with contemporary changes, and achieve the strategic goals of the GCC countries in this field.