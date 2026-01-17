'Paltano Darkar, Chai BJP Sarkar': PM Narendra Modi Coins Slogan For BJP Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has coined the rallying cry ''Paltano darkar, chai BJP sarkar' (Need to change, want BJP government) for his party on Saturday ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The BJP will look to toss the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government out of power after its 15-year-long in the eastern state.

The prime minister was in the state to flag off India's first sleeper Vande Bharat train from Malda.

On the same day, he slammed the TMC government from a BJP rally, saying that infiltration has become the biggest challenge for the state. He alleged that mass infiltration has altered the demography of West Bengal, and has triggered riots in the districts of Malda and Murshidabad.

Modi also sought to assuage the fears of Hindu refugees from Bangladesh who migrated to India amid the going controversy regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

"Infiltration is a very big challenge before Bengal. There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," he said, as per a PTI report.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.