Maharashtra Braces For Unseasonal Rain, Thunderstorms From April 20-22

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for several regions in Maharashtra, predicting thunderstorm activity and unseasonal rain between April 20 and April 22.

Residents in Western Maharashtra, Khandesh, Marathwada, and Vidarbha have been advised to remain alert as atmospheric conditions are expected to shift significantly over the coming days. The state government, in a release, said that according to the latest weather models, Maharashtra will witness a gradual increase in climatic instability starting April 19.

“On April 19, thunderstorm activity is expected to begin in the afternoon across the Western Maharashtra ghats, North Khandesh, and parts of South Marathwada. On April 20–21, the intensity and coverage of the rain are expected to peak. Impacted areas will include Pune Division (Western Maharashtra), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and South Marathwada, and Amravati Division (Vidarbha). On April 22, a significant reduction in both intensity and geographical spread is anticipated,” said the release.

The forecast includes the possibility of lightning strikes, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms. According to the release, farmers have been urged to take precautions.

In light of the potential for crop damage, the Department of Agriculture has issued an urgent set of guidelines for farmers to minimise losses. Farmers have been advised to plan harvesting and field activities according to local weather updates and ensure that crops already harvested are moved to safe storage or covered securely with tarpaulins.

Further, farmers have been advised not to leave vegetables or other harvested goods in open fields and to take necessary preventive measures to protect standing crops from potential wind and hail damage.

Sources in the state Agriculture Department said that this sudden shift in weather is typical of“pre-monsoon” activity, often caused by a trough line or moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea meeting localised heat.

During mid-April, high daytime temperatures create low-pressure pockets, leading to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds in the afternoon, resulting in sudden, intense thunderstorms. For Maharashtra's farmers, this is a critical period as many summer crops are nearing harvest.

Unseasonal rain and hail pose a direct threat to the quality of grains, fruits (especially mangoes and grapes), and vegetables, necessitating these urgent government interventions, sources said.