Vijay Alleges Curbs On TVK Campaign, Says Voters Will 'Limit' DMK In TN Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay on Saturday accused the ruling DMK of misusing official machinery to obstruct the campaign activities of his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as the Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign intensifies.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijay alleged that permissions for public meetings and outreach programmes were being deliberately delayed, restricted, or cancelled at the last minute, affecting not only his own schedule but also that of TVK candidates across Assembly constituencies.

He described such tactics as attempts to weaken the party's growing momentum on the ground.

The remarks come amid reports that a scheduled campaign event in Cuddalore had to be cancelled, while a proposed door-to-door outreach programme in Perambur was also called off due to lack of approvals.

The TVK Chief claimed these incidents reflected a broader pattern aimed at curbing the party's visibility among voters.

"Efforts to divert public attention during elections are not new, but people must remain vigilant," Vijay said, urging the people to carefully assess the political developments unfolding in the state.

Launching a sharp attack on the DMK government, the TVK Chief accused it of indulging in "unchecked misrule and corruption", while making "limitless false promises" to mislead the public.

In a pointed remark, Vijay said the ruling DMK had turned into a "limited company", adding that voters would "limit them and send them home" in the upcoming state election.

The TVK Chief also alleged that sections of the media were spreading confusion among the public by publishing "fabricated reports" regarding approvals for his party's campaign programmes.

He said such narratives were designed to undermine the credibility and reach of TVK.

Invoking the legacy of social reformers such as E.V. Ramasamy, K. Kamaraj, and C.N. Annadurai, Vijay asserted that Tamil Nadu's strong commitment to social justice and secular values would prevent "fascist and anti-people forces" from gaining ground.

Despite the alleged hurdles, the TVK Chief said that a spontaneous, people-driven wave in favour of TVK was building across the state.

Expressing confidence, Vijay noted that the TVK would overcome the challenges, win the election, and "create history".

As campaigning enters a crucial phase, Vijay's remarks signal an escalation in political rhetoric, with the actor-politician positioning himself and his party as challengers to the state's established political order.