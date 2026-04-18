BJP Restored Forest Land Rights To 10,000 Tribal Farmers In Dang: Gujarat Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Dang, April 18 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, on Saturday said that 10,000 tribal farmers in Dang district have had their forest land rights restored by the state government, as he addressed a 'Vikas Sankalp Sabha' in Ahwa.

The event was held at Dang Swaraj Ashram under the slogan“public support to BJP, public support to development”, where Sanghavi presided over the gathering.

He was welcomed in accordance with tribal traditions with a turban and symbolic bow and arrows, and later held discussions with social leaders and office bearers on local issues.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said,“The BJP government restored the rights of 10 thousand tribal farmers over their forest land,” describing the measure as significant for the district's tribal population.

Referring to the region's history, he said,“The land of Dang has never bowed before the British, I salute this saga of bravery.”

He added that tribal communities had made an important contribution to India's Independence, but alleged that their role had not been properly reflected in historical accounts.

“Congress had hatched a conspiracy to erase the contribution of tribals from history books,” he said, adding that the tribal community had since rejected the party. Sanghavi also said that the tribal population in Dang had consistently opposed religious conversion.

Outlining government measures, he stated that Rs 31 crore had been directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers affected by unseasonal rainfall.

"The 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme was providing employment opportunities to women and would be expanded further," he said.

On infrastructure, he announced that 126 new major roads would be constructed in the district over the next year at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore to improve connectivity.

Speaking about basic services, he said: "Access to drinking water had improved through the 'Nal Se Jal' scheme. During the Congress rule, women had to walk up to two kilometres to fetch water, but the 'Nal Se Jal' scheme has ensured water reaches every household."

He also said Dang had become the first district to adopt natural farming practices, calling it a matter of pride.