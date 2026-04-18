RCB Ditch Lovely Red To Go 'Green' Against Delhi Capitals At M Chinnaswamy Stadium In IPL 2026 Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are wearing green jerseys, thus ditching their usual red ones against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The decision to wear green jerseys is a part of RCB's 'Green Initiative' to serve as a symbol of the franchise's sustained commitment to sustainability. RCB is the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world.

RCB's Green initiative was first launches in 2011, and they continued to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as the franchise worked towards becoming carbon positive.

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“Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices," RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said about the initiative in a media statement.

RCB committed to encourage all for greener planet

Speaking about the 'Green Initiative', RCB skipper Patidar said the franchise is committed to encourage everyone to make a greener planet.“I think we wear this jersey to show our commitment to sustainability and encourage everyone to make green choices for the planet,” Patidar said.

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Meanwhile, on the field, RCB captain Rajat Patidar gifted a sampling to his counterpart Axar Patel as a part of goodwill gift ahead of the coin toss. However, it was Delhi Capitals, who opted to field first after Axar won the toss. Both teams went with an unchanged team from the last games.

Notably, RCB are playing their 100th IPL game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium - the first team to complete a century at a venue in the IPL. The second on the list is Kolkata Knight Riders with 98 IPL games at Eden Gardens.

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Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.