Ukrainian Defense Ministry To Contract 25,000 Ground Robotic Systems In H1 2026 Fedorov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he reported this on Facebook following a meeting with manufacturers of unmanned ground systems.

"I held a meeting with producers of ground robotic systems. The key task is to meet the front line's demand for ground robotic systems and accelerate deliveries to the troops. [...] In the first half of 2026, in line with increased demand, we will contract 25,000 systems, which will be gradually delivered to the front. This is twice as many as in all of 2025. The Defense Procurement Agency has already signed 19 contracts worth UAH 11 billion with manufacturers," Fedorov wrote.

War Goes Robotic: The New Face of Land Combat

He added that several decisions have been made to speed up procurement and deployment:



Contracting has been unblocked even in cases of price changes. Earlier this year, amendments to tax legislation affected some ground robotic systems, making them subject to VAT, which required price revisions and delayed contracting. Work is now underway on a comprehensive solution to this issue;

Funding has been synchronized and annual procurement volumes significantly increased;

At the ministry's instruction, the Defense Procurement Agency accelerated contract signing; A dedicated competence center for ground robotic systems is being launched within the Ministry of Defense, working alongside the military and the General Staff to speed up deployment and serve as a single coordination hub for manufacturers.

Fedorov noted that ground robotic systems already play a key role in frontline logistics and evacuation missions. In March alone, Ukrainian forces carried out more than 9,000 such missions using ground robotic systems. The goal, he said, is for 100% of frontline logistics to be handled by robotic systems.

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