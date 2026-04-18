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Magnitude 5.0 Quake Strikes Central Japan's Nagano Province
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Japan's central Nagano province on Saturday afternoon, triggering strong ground shaking across the region before authorities confirmed no immediate casualties or structural damage had been recorded.
The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the tremor struck at 1:20 pm local time (0420 GMT), with the epicentre located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) — a factor that typically amplifies surface-level shaking and its impact on surrounding communities.
The city of Omachi bore the brunt of the quake, registering an upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, media reported. At that intensity level, the shaking is powerful enough to destabilise the footing of many people attempting to walk, and can cause unsecured furniture to shift or topple.
Despite the force of the tremor, no injuries or property damage were immediately reported across the landlocked region — an outcome that will offer some relief to authorities, given the quake's considerable intensity rating.
Japan, which sits atop the seismically volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, routinely records hundreds of earthquakes annually, and the Meteorological Agency maintains one of the world's most advanced early-warning and monitoring systems to manage the ever-present seismic threat.
The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the tremor struck at 1:20 pm local time (0420 GMT), with the epicentre located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) — a factor that typically amplifies surface-level shaking and its impact on surrounding communities.
The city of Omachi bore the brunt of the quake, registering an upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, media reported. At that intensity level, the shaking is powerful enough to destabilise the footing of many people attempting to walk, and can cause unsecured furniture to shift or topple.
Despite the force of the tremor, no injuries or property damage were immediately reported across the landlocked region — an outcome that will offer some relief to authorities, given the quake's considerable intensity rating.
Japan, which sits atop the seismically volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, routinely records hundreds of earthquakes annually, and the Meteorological Agency maintains one of the world's most advanced early-warning and monitoring systems to manage the ever-present seismic threat.
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