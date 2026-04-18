MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CVPSD Launches Workplace Self Defense and Violence Prevention Training Addressing Modern Global Threats

April 18, 2026 3:56 AM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

Freehold Township, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2026) - The Center for Violence Prevention and Self-Defense (CVPSD), a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, today announced the official launch of its revamped Workplace Self-Defense and Violence Prevention training programs. By moving beyond traditional "check-the-box" compliance, CVPSD introduces a science-based, holistic approach designed to foster a genuine culture of safety in an increasingly complex professional landscape.







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As organizations worldwide grapple with rising rates of workplace aggression, CVPSD is redefining "Total Security" by bridging the gap between mental confidence and physical capability. The curriculum merges psychological awareness, verbal de-escalation, and physical self-defense to ensure employees are equipped for real-world scenarios.

The ConflictIQTM Advantage

Central to the CVPSD mission is ConflictIQTM, a proprietary framework that treats conflict as a predictable, manageable event. Unlike conventional programs that focus primarily on physical "fighting," ConflictIQTM empowers professionals to recognize, assess, and defuse threats before they escalate. The methodology integrates three core pillars:

Emotional Intelligence (EQ): Managing internal stress responses under high-pressure stakes.

Behavioral Assessment: Identifying pre-attack indicators and environmental risks.

Strategic Communication: Utilizing verbal tactics to regain control of volatile situations.

Tailored Industry Solutions

Recognizing that a corporate boardroom and a behavioral health clinic face vastly different risks, CVPSD has developed strategically tailored curricula for high-stakes sectors:

Education: "Relationship-safe" techniques for K-12 and Higher Ed.

Healthcare: Trauma-informed strategies to mitigate Workplace Violence (WPV).

Government: Specialized situational awareness for field workers and home-visit staff.

High-Risk Personnel: Advanced behavioral intervention through the ConflictIQTM 400 series.

Global Standards and Vetted Excellence

CVPSD enters the market with elite credentials, including a current GSA Contract (2025-2026), authorizing the organization to provide training services to the U.S. Federal Government. Additionally, CVPSD is an Authorized Supplier for the United Nations and is SafeSportTM Certified, meeting rigorous federal guidelines for misconduct and abuse prevention.

"Our goal is to move organizations from a state of passive compliance to active protection," said Will DeMuth, Media Contact for CVPSD. "With our flexible delivery models ranging from live on-site seminars to remote and self-paced digital learning, we are making elite-level safety training accessible to modern, hybrid workforces everywhere."

About CVPSD

The Center for Violence Prevention and Self-Defense (CVPSD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to comprehensive safety education. Backed by memberships in ASIS International, IAHSS, and ILEETA, CVPSD provides science-based training solutions to government agencies, healthcare systems, and corporate enterprises worldwide.

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Media Contact:

Will DeMuth

Phone: 732-598-7811

Email: ...

Website: cvpsd

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA