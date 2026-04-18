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Air Canada Announces Suspension of Key U.S. Routes
(MENAFN) Air Canada announced Friday it is halting service on a select number of routes to the United States, as jet fuel prices — driven to double their pre-conflict levels since the outbreak of the Iran war — have rendered the affected flights economically unviable.
Canada's largest carrier confirmed the suspensions in an official statement, framing the decision as a direct consequence of the dramatic fuel cost escalation that has redrawn the economics of commercial aviation across the industry.
Routes Affected: Key U.S. Corridors Go Dark
The suspensions target a combination of transborder and domestic services. Flights connecting Montreal and Toronto to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport will be paused from June 1 through October 25. Separately, Air Canada's Toronto–Salt Lake City route will go dark from June 30, with a tentative resumption not anticipated until 2027.
The carrier confirmed the cumulative capacity impact across all suspended routes amounts to approximately 1 percent of its annual available seat miles — a figure the airline characterized as modest in scale but reflective of the mounting financial pressures reshaping its network strategy.
The announcement mirrors moves by fellow carriers grappling with the same fuel shock. Lufthansa earlier this week unveiled its own sweeping capacity reductions, citing kerosene costs that have similarly doubled since the onset of the Iran conflict — underscoring how the geopolitical crisis continues to send shockwaves through global aviation.
No details regarding affected passengers or rebooking arrangements were included in Air Canada's statement. Further guidance is expected in the coming days.
Canada's largest carrier confirmed the suspensions in an official statement, framing the decision as a direct consequence of the dramatic fuel cost escalation that has redrawn the economics of commercial aviation across the industry.
Routes Affected: Key U.S. Corridors Go Dark
The suspensions target a combination of transborder and domestic services. Flights connecting Montreal and Toronto to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport will be paused from June 1 through October 25. Separately, Air Canada's Toronto–Salt Lake City route will go dark from June 30, with a tentative resumption not anticipated until 2027.
The carrier confirmed the cumulative capacity impact across all suspended routes amounts to approximately 1 percent of its annual available seat miles — a figure the airline characterized as modest in scale but reflective of the mounting financial pressures reshaping its network strategy.
The announcement mirrors moves by fellow carriers grappling with the same fuel shock. Lufthansa earlier this week unveiled its own sweeping capacity reductions, citing kerosene costs that have similarly doubled since the onset of the Iran conflict — underscoring how the geopolitical crisis continues to send shockwaves through global aviation.
No details regarding affected passengers or rebooking arrangements were included in Air Canada's statement. Further guidance is expected in the coming days.
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