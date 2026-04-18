Opposition To Women's Reservation Bill Against Principle Of Equality: Former K'taka CM Yediyurappa

MENAFN - IANS) Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), April 18 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday voiced strong support for the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that opposing it goes against the principle of equality, while also criticising the state government over the recent power tariff hike.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, Yediyurappa said that the demand for women's reservation has been raised for many years and any further delay in implementing it would only reflect a lack of political will.

He dismissed allegations that the move was driven by political gain, saying, "A good policy is always welcome, whenever it is implemented."

Invoking social reformers, the former Chief Minister said Basavanna, the 12th-century social reformer, had advocated equality in society and fought for equal rights for men and women without discrimination.

He also referred to the 12th-century Kannada saint-poet Akkamahadevi, noting that she had freely expressed her views, and said the same spirit must continue by ensuring adequate space and opportunities for women in politics.

"Providing women an opportunity to enter politics is their right. Those who oppose it are against the principle of equality. I condemn this development," he said, urging all to support what he termed a historic decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is essential to ensure that women are given equal opportunities in political representation. If women are receiving opportunities in politics, it is their right. Opposing this is equivalent to opposing equality," Yediyurappa reiterated.

On the issue of rising electricity tariffs in the state, the former Chief Minister alleged that the state government had increased power prices arbitrarily.

"The electricity tariff has been hiked excessively, which is certainly not right. The state government has failed to manage administration and financial affairs properly, and now it has imposed a steep increase in power charges," Yediyurappa said.

He asked how common people would manage their daily lives if such hikes continue and demanded that the state government immediately roll back the increase to ensure relief for the public.

Commenting on the upcoming by-elections in the state, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the BJP would win both Assembly constituencies by a huge margin.