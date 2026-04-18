Oppn Unity Defeated Centre's Conspiracy: Priyanka Gandhi On Women's Quota Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday said that through the "unity" of the Opposition, the Centre's "conspiracy" to allegedly alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was "defeated".

She made these remarks during a press conference following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha a day earlier.

The Bill, which aimed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The proposed legislation, which also sought to expand the strength of the House, could not obtain the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority despite a day-long debate. The Bill secured 278 votes in favour and 211 against, falling short of the required threshold for passage.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "What happened yesterday was a huge victory for democracy. The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and halted. This was a victory for the Constitution, for the country, and for the unity of the Opposition. It was clearly visible on the faces of the ruling party leaders."

Referring to the Lok Sabha speeches delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, she said, "Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister several times said that if we did not support the Bill, then we would never be able to win and come to power. This made it clear what their intention was."

The Congress leader said that the Opposition was "shocked" that this Special Session was called amid the ongoing Assembly elections. "I think it's a conspiracy that somehow they need to stay in power. So, this was a plan to stay in power permanently using women," she said.

"They thought that if it was passed, they'd win. If it's not passed, they'll become the 'messiah' of women by calling other parties anti-women. Being a woman, I know that becoming a 'messiah' of women isn't easy," the Wayanad MP added.

Citing incidents such as the Unnao rape, the Hathras rape and murder case, issues faced by Olympic athletes, and developments in Manipur, Priyanka Gandhi questioned, "No one supported those women. And today, you are standing in the Parliament and saying that you want to become a 'messiah' of women?"

"This was not about the Women's Reservation Bill but delimitation... Everyone saw how they (the government) can be defeated when the Opposition unites," she said.

Describing the day as a "Black Day" for the Centre, she said it was because "they've felt a shock for the first time, which they deserved".

"The problems and struggles of women are growing. Women are not fools; they see everything. The PR and media won't work anymore. If you want to do something substantial, bring back the Bill that was passed unanimously in 2023, which was supported by all parties. You can make a few small amendments to it if you want; do it and implement it now," she said.

"Give women their rights, right now. But don't try to mislead women by twisting it around and attaching it to other things. Bring it now. We're all ready," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that recent developments indicate a shift for the government, adding that it is "clear from their actions".

"Firstly, they are under a lot of international pressure... as my brother has said multiple times," she said, without naming him directly.

"The public continues to face multiple challenges; the price of gas, fruit, vegetables -- everything has gone up. The burden of this is on the shoulders of women, across class and caste," she said.

"They can take their Mahila Morcha in front of whoever's house they want. They can create as much 'tamasha' as they want. This country has now awakened to the fact that they do not stand by their words. They cannot be trusted. And certainly, women cannot trust them because we have seen their attitude and behaviour on multiple occasions," she added.

"The way they have brought this Bill, the provisions attached to it, including delimitation and the 2011 census, make it very clear that they knew this Bill was not going to be passed. They were only seeking political credit," Priyanka Gandhi said.