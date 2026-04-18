Rachana Bahadur Appointed As Advisor Of PGTI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) today announced the appointment of Ms. Rachana Bahadur, senior vice president and country head – India at Synchrony Financial, as an Advisor to the organization.

A seasoned global leader, Rachana Bahadur brings over three decades of experience across banking, operations, and risk management. Currently serving as Senior Vice President and Country Head for Synchrony India, she leads a dynamic workforce, driving strategic growth, digital transformation, and operational excellence.

Having held senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley and with over 18 years of global leadership experience spanning the US, Asia, and Europe, Rachana brings a truly international perspective to the table.

Her people-first philosophy-centered on trust, well-being, and fostering a collaborative culture-perfectly aligns with DP World PGTI's vision for the future of Indian golf.

Expressing her thoughts on the appointment, Rachana Bahadur said:“I am honored to join the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India as an Advisor. The DP World PGTI has played a pivotal role in developing and promoting professional golf in India, and I deeply admire its commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for players. I look forward to contributing to its mission of elevating Indian golf on the global stage.”

Commenting on this major development, Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said,“We are delighted to welcome Rachana Bahadur to the Advisory Board of the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India. Her extensive global leadership experience and deep expertise in building high-performing organizations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the ecosystem of professional golf in India. We look forward to her strategic insights in shaping the next phase of DP World PGTI's growth.”