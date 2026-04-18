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IEA Warns Europe to Face Jet Fuel Crisis Within 6 Weeks
(MENAFN) Europe is hurtling toward a jet fuel shortage that could hit within six weeks, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned — a stark alert that lays bare the continent's acute dependence on Middle Eastern energy supplies as the war in Iran continues to throttle global fuel flows.
The IEA told media on Thursday that the severity of the impending shortfall will hinge critically on European nations' capacity to rapidly source replacement supplies from alternative international markets — a race against time as existing reserves come under mounting pressure.
At the core of the crisis lies a structural vulnerability that the conflict has brutally exposed: the Middle East accounts for a staggering 75% of net jet fuel imports flowing into Europe, leaving the continent with few short-term substitutes as regional supply chains fracture.
The war in Iran has triggered a cascading energy emergency since its outbreak, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and sustained attacks on energy infrastructure sending prices soaring and sparking shortages across multiple fuel categories. The consequences have already begun spilling into the aviation sector, with accelerating fuel costs and tightening supply chains forcing widespread flight disruptions and cancellations across affected regions.
Governments across Asia and Europe have been scrambling to contain the fallout, deploying emergency measures aimed at cushioning the economic blow and stabilizing domestic energy availability — though analysts warn that the window for effective intervention is narrowing fast.
The IEA told media on Thursday that the severity of the impending shortfall will hinge critically on European nations' capacity to rapidly source replacement supplies from alternative international markets — a race against time as existing reserves come under mounting pressure.
At the core of the crisis lies a structural vulnerability that the conflict has brutally exposed: the Middle East accounts for a staggering 75% of net jet fuel imports flowing into Europe, leaving the continent with few short-term substitutes as regional supply chains fracture.
The war in Iran has triggered a cascading energy emergency since its outbreak, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and sustained attacks on energy infrastructure sending prices soaring and sparking shortages across multiple fuel categories. The consequences have already begun spilling into the aviation sector, with accelerating fuel costs and tightening supply chains forcing widespread flight disruptions and cancellations across affected regions.
Governments across Asia and Europe have been scrambling to contain the fallout, deploying emergency measures aimed at cushioning the economic blow and stabilizing domestic energy availability — though analysts warn that the window for effective intervention is narrowing fast.
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