Another Student Dies By Suicide At IIT Kharagpur

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) Another student allegedly died by suicide at the Kharagpur IIT campus in West Midnapore district. According to the police, the student, Jaibir Singh Dodia (21), jumped from the eighth floor of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall on Saturday morning.

On receiving the news, police personnel from Hijli police station under Kharagpur Town police station went to the spot.

The 21-year-old youth was taken to BC Roy Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. IIT Kharagpur authorities have informed the family of the deceased student about the tragedy.

According to police officers, the deceased student's home is in Ghuma area of ​​Ahmedabad. He was studying in the third year of the Mechanical Engineering department and lived in Nehru Hall at the IIT Kharagpur campus.

He was found lying on the ground after allegedly jumping from the eighth floor of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall by other students on Saturday morning. He was rushed to the hospital by security guards and other students.

The police have started investigating all the aspects of the case, such as how he went from Nehru Hall to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall and how he got to the roof there.

The police have started investigating the CCTV footage to find out when the student left Nehru Hall.

Questions have been raised about the repeated deaths of students on the IIT campus. However, there has been no official response from the IIT Kharagpur authorities on this tragic incident.

Concerns have once again been raised in the education community about the security on the campus and the mental health of the students.

In 2025, seven students of IIT Kharagpur died and shockingly, five of them were found hanging.

That year, Shoaan Malik died by suicide on January 12, Aniket Walkar on April 21, Mohammad Asif Qamar on May 4, Ritam Mandal on July 18, Chandradeep Pawar on July 22 and Harsh Kumar Pandey on September 20.

On December 7, the body of Bhattaram Sharan Kumar was recovered from the Puri railway gate in Kharagpur. He was run over by a train.