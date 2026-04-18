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US, Iran Are Expected to Hold New Nuclear Talks in Pakistan on Monday
(MENAFN) A new round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran is expected to take place in Pakistan’s capital on Monday, according to reports.
Sources familiar with the discussions say negotiators from both sides are likely to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, although neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed the meeting.
The development follows earlier remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said that talks could occur over the weekend as efforts continue to reach a broader understanding.
A previous round of negotiations held last weekend reportedly ended without agreement despite extended discussions. The talks come as a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan approaches its expiration early next week.
Sources familiar with the discussions say negotiators from both sides are likely to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, although neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed the meeting.
The development follows earlier remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said that talks could occur over the weekend as efforts continue to reach a broader understanding.
A previous round of negotiations held last weekend reportedly ended without agreement despite extended discussions. The talks come as a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan approaches its expiration early next week.
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